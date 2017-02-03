India find a partner for Leander Paes

Leander Paes and Ramkumar Ramanathan during the draw ceremony for the Asia/Oceania Group 1 match against New Zealand in Pune. Leander Paes and Ramkumar Ramanathan during the draw ceremony for the Asia/Oceania Group 1 match against New Zealand in Pune.

It’s yesterday once more. That’s the recurrent theme for Indian tennis. As usual, before a team tie – be it at the Olympics or the Davis Cup – controversy dominates the doubles rubber. The opener for the Davis Cup this year is no different. Yet again, Leander Paes has another surprise partner. Rohan Bopanna wanted to be a part of the first round Asia/Oceania Group 1 tie against New Zealand. Instead, Saketh Myneni was chosen. But Vishnu Vardhan will wind up playing alongside Paes.

The latest saga begins a day before the draw ceremony. Myneni was forced to pull out because of a foot injury. Bopanna was asked to step in, but he allegedly refused.

The 36-year-old claims to have asked for an official letter from AITA guaranteeing his participation. “I wanted an official email or something before I could make a decision to travel to Pune. But that never came,” he says.

The AITA refutes. “It never came down to writing an official email to him because he flatly refused to play,” claimed SP Misra, chairman of the AITA selection committee. “Why was it even required? I’m the chairman of the selection committee. The general secretary of the board Hironmoy Chatterjee spoke to him too. Isn’t that confirmation enough? And this was all happening last minute and late at night. There was no time for emails.”

Anand Amritraj admits that three people had spoken to Bopanna, but he was not one of them. “I don’t know what reason he gave (for being unavailable).”

Paes himself was on the verge of making a pleading call to Bopanna. “I would have made the first call to Rohan, but I was asked not to,” he says.

The team management insisted that coach Zeeshan Ali had also spoken to Bopanna. The Coorgi, India’s highest ranked doubles player, said, “No he didn’t.”

Meanwhile, the pre-tie narrative of AITA — of turning this into a farewell tie for Paes by giving him a go atthe record of most doubles wins in the Davis Cup — wasn’t going to script when Paes trashed speculation of an imminent retirement announcement. Captain Amritraj insisted that Paes should play as long as he wanted.

Another tie, another controversy, and another one-track press conference. By now, Indian tennis seems to be unable to exist without a suitable twist.

Vishnu Vardhan took a 6:00 AM flight on Thursday morning to reach Pune on time for the draw ceremony. But all questions were about Bopanna’s absence. Vardhan will feature in only his third Davis Cup tie on Saturday. Incidentally, his last appearance was also against New Zealand – in 2012 in Chandigarh – when he played and won his singles match against Jose Statham, and partnered Divij Sharan for a five-set win in the doubles. “Well, we wanted Bopanna on the team,” declares team captain Anand Amritraj, almost stone-faced. “It was last minute, and we needed someone who wanted to be here,” Amritraj said pointedly — hinting at Bopanna’s reluctance. “Vishnu wanted to be here,” he added.

Yuki Bhambri was considered as a last resort, and the youngster had agreed to step in and play all three days of the tie if required.

This was to be Amritraj’s last tie as Davis Cup captain. Maybe even Paes’ — if AITA’s unwanted feelers are to go by. And the 43-year-old has a Davis Cup record at stake as well. With 42 wins in doubles, Paes is joint holder with Italian legend Nicola Pietrangeli.

But there is no relenting of controversies regarding doubles. And the rubber becomes especially competitive given that doubles is New Zealand’s strongest suit. In Michael Venus and Artem Sitak, ranked 36 and 56 respectively, the visitors boast a pair that could well earn their country a point in the tie.

“If we’re 1-1 after the first day, the pressure will be on to win the doubles match and not trail on the final day,” explains team coach Zeeshan Ali.

In December, three singles and one doubles player had been selected for the tie – which has been AITA’s long-standing policy in group matches. Bopanna was missing – he made his disappointment clear, lambasting the AITA for dropping him even though he is the country’s top-ranked doubles player.

But when called up to play, albeit in the last minute, he was seemingly hung-up on the disappointment and chose to make himself unavailable for the tie.

Five years ago, Bopanna had refused to play with Paes at the London Olympics. Vishnu Vardhan had then been drafted in to partner Paes. Players have let their professional decisions be affected by their personal equations. It has hurt India in the past. There seems no end.