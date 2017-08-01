India Davis Cup team to train in New York ahead of Canada tie

Mahesh Bhupathi explained why the camp will benefit the team ahead of the crucial tie against Canada. (Source: PTI/File) Mahesh Bhupathi explained why the camp will benefit the team ahead of the crucial tie against Canada. (Source: PTI/File)

Ahead of the crucial Davis Cup World Group Play-off tie against Canada in Edmonton, the Indian team will head to the indoor courts of University of Colombia, New York for week-long preparation. The team is scheduled to play the Canada fixture from September 15, 2017.

This is the first time that a camp has been organised for an away tie. Captain Mahesh Bhupathi confirmed the development to PTI and also revealed team’s schedule.

“I wanted to get the boys together and practice indoors before the tie,” Captain Mahesh Bhupathi told PTI. The team will assemble in New York on September 4 before leaving for Edmonton on September 10.

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) has approached the Sports Ministry for funds and the request is currently being assessed.

“There should not be any problem with that (financial assistance) because we do fund training of athletes, including foreign training. However, a decision will be taken after examination of the proposal,” a Sports Ministry official said.

Explaining the motive behind the camp in New York, and not Edmonton, Bhupathi said, “Courts will not be ready till Sunday (September 10) before tie.”

This is the fourth straight year when India will be in the running for a place in the 16-nation World Group. They lost to Spain in 2016, Czhech Republic in 2015 and Serbia in 2014. All these three attempts were at home and the last time they played an away World Group Play-off was against Japan in 2011. The team tasted a 1-4 defeat back then.

“It makes sense to have this camp since Canada is far away. The players will be jet-lagged and would require a long recovery period. To get the players acclimatised to the conditions, it’s a positive step,” India’s Davis Cup coach Zeeshan Ali said.

“It will be second week of US Open in New York when we will be training there, so there is a good chance to get quality players to practice with other Indian players. Only Rohan and Yuki Bhambri will be there (US Open) and others will have to travel to New York from Asian territory. The more we practice, the better for us,” Zeeshan added.

After missing the Uzbekistan tie in Bangaluru in April this year, Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni will be back in the side. The two have commenced their preparations and are playing on the Challenger circuit after recovering from injuries.

Coach Ali felt India have a good chance if World No 10 Milos Raonic does not turn up for the tie. Raonic, who lost to Roger Federer in the Wimbledon quarter-final this year, is a quality player.

“We want to be ready if he does not play, so this camp will help us prepare better.”

