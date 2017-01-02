In the last few months of my playing career: Leander Paes

Upon Bhupathi’s appointment, rumours were abound that the New Zealand doubles rubber, in which he is likely to pair up with Saketh Myneni, will be Paes’ last in the Davis Cup. Upon Bhupathi’s appointment, rumours were abound that the New Zealand doubles rubber, in which he is likely to pair up with Saketh Myneni, will be Paes’ last in the Davis Cup.

The long pause allowed for assumptions. Leander Paes was mid-sentence, talking about his future ambitions. Over the years, the one thing you may have learnt from Paes is he always looks forward to another challenge, a Grand Slam, or even another age-defying Olympic Games.

But there was an unexpected twist this time. “We have got a few people new on my team now, who are going to help me in the last…” he paused, “…few months of my playing career, and my post-playing career.”

This was the first time the veteran of 26 years as a tennis professional has hinted at retirement. And he knew his subtle hint would be picked up on. “I play for fun now. I play because I love the game, because I’m passionate about the game. There will come a point when the curtain comes down. Before that curtain comes down, a big thank you to you all. It’s been a fun run,” he said.

He choked at that moment, bringing an end to the pre-tournament press conference, ahead of his 18th appearance at the Chennai Open. As the 2017 calendar year comes up, the 18-time (eight men’s and 10 mixed doubles) Grand Slam champion starts his 27th season on the ATP tour in Chennai, where he already holds the record for the most number of wins – six. However, he asserts that the pursuit for more titles, which includes a bronze medal at the singles event of the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, is no more a source of inspiration for him in the game.

“My whole team have been looking forward to finding one thing that motivates me, and after a while I find that just winning Grand Slams, I have won 18, they are just numbers,” he said. “I would love to create someone who is winning for the first time and make them realise what it takes to win that first one. And when they do, show that person what it is to win five or six times,” he said, suggesting a move to coaching. “That’s the dream now. More than playing an eighth Olympics or winning the 20th Grand Slam.”

However, he is on the verge of creating another record at the upcoming Davis Cup tie against New Zealand in February. Paes is currently level with Italian legend Nicola Pietrangeli for the most doubles wins, 42, in the tournament. The upcoming tie in Pune will be the last for non-playing captain Anand Amritraj, after which Paes’ estranged partner Mahesh Bhupathi will step in.

Upon Bhupathi’s appointment, rumours were abound that the New Zealand doubles rubber, in which he is likely to pair up with Saketh Myneni, will be Paes’ last in the Davis Cup. Yet, Paes praised All India Tennis Association’s move to put Bhupathi in charge.

“With the credentials he has, he deserves his spot there. I think that in the doubles game, he brings a lot in terms of communication and technical skills,” he said. “Our interactions have always been very clear. There’s been a lot around us that’s being said, but when we are interacting it’s all very clear.”

In Chennai, Paes will partner, for the first time, Brazilian Andre Sa. It’s a partnership he’s hoping to continue with till at least the Australian Open later this month. But with Grand Slam wins no longer exciting him, the question remains if the master volleyer will find a target to aim at. For, on the day that Somdev Devvarman announced his retirement, Paes too spoke of life beyond professional tennis.