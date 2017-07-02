I’ll be fine to play the Wimbledon, says Andy Murray

Andy Murray is all set to begin his Wimbledon title defence on Monday. (Source: Reuters) Andy Murray is all set to begin his Wimbledon title defence on Monday. (Source: Reuters)

England tennis player Andy Murray is all set to begin his Wimbledon title defence on Monday. Speaking at a press conference, Murray said, ” “It’s felt much better the last few days. If I feel like I do today, I’ll be fine to play the tournament. I’ll be fine to play seven matches.”

Speaking on the injury which caused him to pull out of two exhibition matches at London’s Hurlingham Club last week, Murray revealed that there were no lasting effects from it.

“I’ve had hip problems since I was very young,” he said and added, “It’s not something new to me. It’s just been very sore the last few weeks. “It was giving me quite a lot of trouble moving to certain shots and getting into certain positions. “This is an extremely important tournament, so you worry a little bit. It’s a little bit stressful if you can’t practise for a few days. You really want to be preparing, training as much as you can to get ready and make you feel better, especially when you hadn’t had any matches.”

Murray also spoke on the arrival of his second child and said, “We’re both obviously very happy and looking forward to it,” he said. “I’ve had family the whole time I’ve been playing tennis, so yeah, I’ll be fine dealing with that. It’s certainly not a distraction in the slightest.”

Speaking about his title defence, “Hopefully I’m able to deal with things better this time round,” said Murray, who won his first grand slam title at the U.S. Open in 2012. Once you get out there, I don’t feel like I’m coming in trying to defend something. I’m going out there trying to win Wimbledon again. I want to try to win the competition.”

“You want to make the most of every tournament you play. I think you realise that a little bit more as you start to get older. I hope I’m still playing here for five, six, seven more years, if possible.”, he concluded.

