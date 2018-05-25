Follow Us:
Friday, May 25, 2018
How Mrs. Mani became the smartest traveler Sponsored

How Mrs. Mani became the smartest traveler
Latest News
  • Ilie Nastase arrested twice in a day, accused of drunken driving

Ilie Nastase arrested twice in a day, accused of drunken driving

Ilie Nastase was arrested twice in the space of six hours in his native Romania on Friday, first on suspicion of driving a car while drunk and refusing to take a breathalyzer test, and then for going through a red light on a scooter.

By: AP | Published: May 25, 2018 7:07:47 pm
Ilie Nastase, Ilie Nastase news, Ilie Nastase updates, Ilie Nastase arrested, sports news, tennis, Indian Express Nastase had a level of 0.55 mg of alcohol per liter, Bucharest chief police traffic officer Victor Gilceava said, an offense that carries a maximum five-year prison sentence. (Source: AP)
Top News

Former tennis player Ilie Nastase was arrested twice in the space of six hours in his native Romania on Friday, first on suspicion of driving a car while drunk and refusing to take a breathalyzer test, and then for going through a red light on a scooter.

Nastase had a level of 0.55 mg of alcohol per liter, Bucharest chief police traffic officer Victor Gilceava said, an offense that carries a maximum five-year prison sentence.

Police initially stopped the 71-year-old Nastase around 4.45 a.m. while he was driving. They said he was visibly drunk. Gilceava said officers had to block Nastase’s vehicle as he failed to stop.

The former U.S. and French Open champion refused to take a breathalyzer and officers removed him from the vehicle and handcuffed him.

He was later released as police opened a criminal investigation against him for drunken driving and failing to take a breathalyzer test.

Police stopped him again about six hours later after he allegedly went through a red light on a scooter. His driving license had been suspended after the first incident.

Nastase admitted that he had drunk beer but claimed police had manhandled him and thrown him to the ground during his first arrest.

The second time he was apprehended, he was filmed mocking police officers and accusing them of acting like the communist-era militia. Nastase got in a police car and placed a police helmet on his head during that second arrest.

He was questioned for an hour and, when he left the police station, acknowledged that he probably made a mistake by refusing to take the breathalyzer test.

He was fined 1,000 lei ($253) for being obstructive with police and his license was suspended for three months, but still faces charges of drunken driving and refusing a breathalyzer.

Once the top-ranked player in the world, Nastase was renowned for his unpredictable and temperamental behavior on the tennis court, with his outbursts earning him the nickname “Nasty.” He retained those characteristics after retiring.

Last year, Nastase was fined and banned for foul-mouthed comments and misconduct as Romania’s Fed Cup captain. He had hurled abuse at British player Johanna Konta and the umpire during a Fed Cup match and made advances of a sexual nature toward Britain captain Anne Keothavong.

In a separate incident, he was also found guilty by the International Tennis Federation of making “racially insensitive” remarks about the possible skin color of the then-unborn child of Serena Williams, who is married to internet entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Read
Advertisement
Live Blog
Qualifier 2 : 25 May, 2018
Sunrisers Hyderabad
VS
Kolkata Knight Riders
  • 1 min ago

    GONE!

    Deepak Hooda departs for 19 runs from 19 balls and Sunil Narine strikes. Tried the…

  • 11 mins ago

    RUN OUT!

    Shakib Al Hasan departs for 28 runs from 24 balls and that is incredibly unfortunate…

View all updatesView Scorecard

Best of Express

Advertisement
I don’t know why they don’t want to play day-night Test matches. It’s an interesting format and we should try it 
Advertisement