If Serena Williams plays men’s circuit, she will be ranked 700: John McEnroe

Serena Williams was ranked No. 700 by John McEnroe. (Source: AP) Serena Williams was ranked No. 700 by John McEnroe. (Source: AP)

Claiming that Serena Williams was an incredible player, seven-time major champion John McEnroe expressed rather sexist views on Sunday when he ranked her greatness as ‘No.700’ if compared to men.

While promoting his new memoir ‘But Seriously’, McEnroe said that Williams is incredibly strong mentally but in the men’s circuit, her story would be entirely different.

Giving her a rank of 700, McEnroe said, “That doesn’t mean I don’t think Serena is an incredible player. I do, but the reality of what would happen on a given day is Serena could beat some players, I believe, because she is so incredibly strong mentally.”

“But if she had to just play the circuit — the men’s circuit — that would be an entirely different story.”

He further went on to say that currently there is no woman player that is better than her male counterpart. “I just haven’t seen it in any other sport, and I haven’t seen it in tennis. I suppose anything’s possible at some stage,” he said.

McEnroe, who has praised Williams in the past, made sexist remarks when quizzed why he refers to Williams as the best ‘female’ player and not just the best player in the world.

