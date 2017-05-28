Icon Tennis Tournament: Double crown for Ruma Gaikwari

Ruma Gaikwari claimed a memorable double crown, winning the girls’ Under 12 and Under 14 titles at the ICON Project Trophy Pune District Ranking tennis tournament, organised by Om Dalvi Memorial Trust and played at Maharashtra Police (MT) Tennis Gymkhana, Parihar chowk, Aundh.

Surya Kakde, Urvee Kate, Ameen Raghav, Aryan Hood and Siddarth Newalkar were the other winners in their age groups.

While Gaikwari outplayed Mahi Shinde 4-0, 4-1 in the Girls’ Under 12, she ousted Shinde 4-1, 4-1 to win the Girls’ Under 14 event too.

Surya Kakde claimed the Under 8 Mix Group title, registering a 7-3 win over Shardul Khawale.

In Girls’ Under 10 event, top seeded Urvee Kate defeated Siya Prasade 7-3. In the Boy’s section for the same age group, it was the top seed Ameen Raghav who defeated sixth seed Aarav Mishra 6-1.

In the Boys’ Under 12 event, second seeded Aryan Hood registered an upset, defeating top seed Radheya Shahane 2-4, 5-4 (8-6), 4-0. Shahane had no luck in the Boys’ Under 14 event too, where he went down 0-4, 4-2, 0-4 against Sidhartha Newalkar in the finals.

