I don’t know how the Wimbledon qualifying works, says Maria Sharapova

Maria Sharapova will come to know about her chances for wildcard entry for the French Open on Tuesday. (Source: AP) Maria Sharapova will come to know about her chances for wildcard entry for the French Open on Tuesday. (Source: AP)

Maria Sharapova’s straight-sets win over Christina McHale in WTA Internazionali BNL d’Italia has ensured that she has enough points and ranking at the cut-off mark to find herself a place in the Wimbledon qualifiers. However, she later said she has no idea how the qualifying process works.

Sharapova won the encounter 6-4, 6-2 in Rome, which took her back into the top 200 of the WTA rankings. But a place in the semifinal would be a bigger boost for her as it would take her into the main draw at SW19.

No matter what, there will be questions around wildcard to Maria Sharapova, says French Open tournament director Guy Forget

Before that, her status and fate over playing at the clay court Grand Slam in Paris hangs in the balance. She will come to know about her wildcard entry for the French Open on Tuesday. Sharapova is coming back from a 15-month outlay due to a doping ban.

Sharapova mentioned in her post-match media conference about her chances to make a Wimbledon return. The champion at the All England Club in 2004 said: “I don’t know how the Wimbledon qualifying works or the rankings. I’m not really aware of that. Winning matches will get me places, so if that’s where it got me, then I will take it. I think maybe you guys assume that I know these things, but I genuinely want to take care of each and every single week, and every single match is a priority for me.

“The fact that I’m back and playing three weeks in a row now and three events in a row for me is a big deal. That’s my focus,” she added. Wimbledon will announce its wildcard entries on June 20.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd