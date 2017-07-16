I can’t believe it yet, says Roger Federer after winning eighth Wimbledon title

Roger Federer has now won 19 Grand Slam titles. (Source: Reuters) Roger Federer has now won 19 Grand Slam titles. (Source: Reuters)

Roger Federer always wanted to comeback and win the Wimbledon title in London. He last won it on 2012 and waited for five years before he could win another. But, now, Federer’s wait for the eighth Wimbledon title is over.

The Swiss won the record eighth title on Sunday by defeating Marin Cilic of Croatioa 6-3 6-1 6-4 in the final and became the first man to win Wimbledon eight times. He bettered his Grand Slam title count to 19.

“I always believed that I could maybe come back and do it again. And if you believe, you can go really, really far in your life, and I did that,” Federer said. “And I’m happy I kept on believing and dreaming and here I am today for the eighth. It’s fantastic.”

Federer also said that he needs to take more time off if that is how he is going to win more titles.

“I’ve got to take more time off,” he said. “Not to drop a set it’s magical, I can’t believe it just yet, it’s too much really. It’s just belief, that I can achieve such heights. I wasn’t sure I would ever be here in another final. But I always believed I could maybe come back and do it again.”

Both of Federer’s sets of twins – boys and girls – were in the guest box for the trophy ceremony and when asked about if they enjoy watching him play, he said the girls come for the final and the boys have no clue what is happening.

“They have no clue what’s on. They think it’s probably a nice view and a nice playground. But it’s not quite like that here, so one day hopefully they’ll understand,” Federer said about his boys. “They enjoy to watch a little bit. They come for the finals, I guess,” he added.

On Cilic’s struggle in the final, Federer said it is “cruel” that sometimes you do not feel great about being in the final.

“It’s cruel sometimes and he’s a hero so congratulations on a wonderful tournament,” Federer said. “Sometimes you don’t feel great in the final and it’s cruel.”

