I am in full admiration of Serena Williams, says Roger Federer

Roger Federer called Serena Williams one of the greatest tennis players of all time, adding that he was in complete admiration of the American tennis star.

Praising Serena, who has won a record 23 Grand Slam titles in women’s singles and record seven Australian titles, Federer told Wall Street Journal that Serena has an ‘amazing’ story of how she became of the greatest. “She [Serena] had a totally different upbringing – I came up through Switzerland with the federation, she did it with her dad and her sister. It’s an amazing story unto itself – and then she became one of the greatest, if not the greatest tennis player of all time,” Federer said.

The Swiss tennis player further clarified that when he said ‘greatest’, he meant overall and not just ‘greatest’ among women. Serena has also lifted the WTA Tour Finals title five times, and claimed four Olympic gold medals.

“We know [Serena] is all the way up there. I’m probably up there with somebody, somehow. Maybe there’s a group, a best of five – and if you’re in that group, you should be pleased and happy. Tennis is a funky sport when it comes to that stuff,” Federer said.

“I’m in full admiration of Serena. And Venus, too, by the way. It’s incredible they’re all still at it. Rafa’s still playing, I’m still playing, Serena and Venus are still playing-and it seems like they love it more than ever,” he added.

Serena has returned back to action after a 14-month absence to give birth to her daughter.

