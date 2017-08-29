Here’s how Lara Dutta Bhupathi is using husband Mahesh Bhupathi’s Grand Slam towels in Mumbai rain, see pic

In a post on social media, better half Lara Dutta shared a pic where Bhupathi’s Wimbledon, US Open, Australian Open and French Open towels were kept on the floor to check the flow of water. (Source: Twitter) In a post on social media, better half Lara Dutta shared a pic where Bhupathi’s Wimbledon, US Open, Australian Open and French Open towels were kept on the floor to check the flow of water. (Source: Twitter)

Heavy rainfall in Mumbai has once again brought life to a standstill. While weathermen believe this can be the worst rainfall since July 2005, people across the city have kept indoors. Among them tennis ace, Mahesh Bhupathi has also decided to play safe and stay indoors while his wife, Lara Dutta Bhupathi put his towels to good use.

In a post on social media, better half Lara Dutta shared a pic where Bhupathi’s Wimbledon, US Open, Australian Open and French Open towels were kept on the floor to check the flow of water.

“Putting our Wimbledon,US Open, Aus Open &French Open towels to good use!😄@Maheshbhupathi #MumbaiRain.Stay safe & indoors if possible folks!”, she wrote on Twitter.

However, Bhupathi was quick to respond and engaged in a light banter and said, “Are u kidding me !!!! That’s years of hard work”

Meanwhile, incessant rains have left several low-lying areas across Mumbai flooded. Traffic has also been affected badly, while flights and trains have been delayed.Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also urged people in Mumbai to stay safe.

“Spoke to Maharashtra CM @Dev_Fadnavis on the situation arising due to incessant rain in Mumbai & surrounding areas. @CMOMaharashtra. Urge the people of Mumbai and surrounding areas to stay safe and take all essential precautions in the wake of the heavy rain”, he wrote on Twitter.

