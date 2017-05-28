HCL Asian Junior Tennis Championship 2017: Four state boys move into second round

Maharashtra boys Kaivalya Kalamse, Piyush Salekar, Vikrat Mehta, Madhwin Kamath and Assam’s Naithaolin Golmei moved into the second round of the qualifiers at the HCL Asian Junior Tennis Championship 2017 organised by the HCL in association with the Maharashtra State Lawn tennis Association. The matches are being played at MSLTA school of tennis courts at the Shri Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune.

While Kaivalya Kalamse defeated Tarun Karra 6-3, 6-2, Piyush Salekar out rallied Adarsh Tippabhatla. Vikrant Mehta defeated Abhishek Shukla in straight sets 6-3, 6-3, Madhawin Kamath outplayed Saarang Phadnis (IND) 6-0, 6-1.

Assam’s Naithaolin Golmei made a winning start against Rudraksha Mitra, whom he defeated 6-2, 6-2.

In the girls’ section, eighth seed Humera Shaikh came from a set down to beat Prathiba Narayan 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 in one of the toughest encounters of the day.

