Greek tennis player handed lifetime ban for corruption

Greek tennis player Konstantinos Mikos was banned for life on Thursday after being found guilty of four corruption offenses. A Tennis Integrity Unit investigation confirmed that Mikos offered another Greek player, Alexandros Jakupovic, payment in return for agreeing to lose nominated sets and games in November 2013 at a Greece F20 Futures event in Rethymon.

Mikos was also found to have operated two gambling accounts in which bets were placed on tennis from March 2012 to December 2013.

Mikos reached a career-best world ranking of 933 in 2014. Jakupovic was issued a lifetime ban in December 2015.

