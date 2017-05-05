Latest News

Greek tennis player handed lifetime ban for corruption

Konstantinos Mikos was banned for life after being found guilty of four corruption offenses.

By: AP | London | Published:May 5, 2017 9:16 am

Greek tennis player Konstantinos Mikos was banned for life on Thursday after being found guilty of four corruption offenses. A Tennis Integrity Unit investigation confirmed that Mikos offered another Greek player, Alexandros Jakupovic, payment in return for agreeing to lose nominated sets and games in November 2013 at a Greece F20 Futures event in Rethymon.

Mikos was also found to have operated two gambling accounts in which bets were placed on tennis from March 2012 to December 2013.

Mikos reached a career-best world ranking of 933 in 2014. Jakupovic was issued a lifetime ban in December 2015.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

I think it wasn’t a great start by our bowlers and obviously we didn’t pick much wickets in the middle overs 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

43rd T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 5, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

44th T20

04:00 PM (IST) May 6, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

45th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 6, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Mumbai Indians

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

46th T20

04:00 PM (IST) May 7, 2017 .

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

47th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 7, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Gujarat Lions

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali