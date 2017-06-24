Gender violence doesn’t lie in extremities but happens everywhere, says Sania Mirza

Sania Mirza claimed that gender violence is prevalent everywhere in the world and not just in extremities. (Source: Express Archive) Sania Mirza claimed that gender violence is prevalent everywhere in the world and not just in extremities. (Source: Express Archive)

Criticizing the gender discrimination in the society Indian tennis star Sania Mirza claimed that gender violence is prevalent everywhere in the world and not just in extremities.

In a statement on Friday, Mirza said, ” Gender violence doesn’t lie in extremities. Rather it happens everywhere in the world. At the World Tennis Association (WTA), we have to fight for equal prize money even today. When I won Wimbledon in 2015 and came back to India, I was asked when I was planning to have kids and settle down since I had been married for five years,”

I wasn’t considered settled or complete in my life after being a World Champion. That was the most extreme form of discrimination for me”

GAME-SET & MATCH to all women in sport. Watch http://t.co/thSYjVoII6 My Dad said #BasAbBahutHoGaya to the racket about girls shouldn’t play — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 23, 2017

Sharing her journey and her parents support, Sania said, “I was never told by my parents that I might not be able to do something because I’m a girl and that I won’t be able to follow my dreams.”

Sania and her father Imran Mirza have released a video in a bid to increase public awareness about the subject.

“Gender-based violence is an evil rooted at a much deeper level in our psyche than we think. It is beyond us being men and women. Our inability to understand the concept of equality irrespective of one’s gender leads to such kind of discriminations,” he said.

