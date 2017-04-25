Latest News

Garbine Muguruza to play at Birmingham grasscourt event

Johanna Konta, defending champion Madison Keys and Simona Halep will also be involved at the Edgbaston Priory Club.

By: Reuters | London | Published:April 25, 2017 7:10 pm
garbine muguruza, muguruza, birmingham tennis, birmingham open, edgbaston priory club, tennis news, sports news Gabrine Muguruza reached the final of 2015 Wimbledon where she lost to Serena Williams. (Source: USA Today Sports file)

Former Wimbledon runner-up Garbine Muguruza will prepare for this year’s Championships on the Birmingham grass courts after confirming she has entered June’s Aegon Classic on Tuesday.

The Spanish player, beaten by Serena Williams in the 2015 Wimbledon final, is one of four current top-10 players on the entry list for the June 17-25 event.

Britain’s Johanna Konta, defending Birmingham champion Madison Keys and former French Open runner-up Simona Halep will also be involved at the Edgbaston Priory Club.

The Aegon Classic is one of two WTA Premier level grasscourt tournaments leading up to Wimbledon, with the Eastbourne championships taking place the week after.

