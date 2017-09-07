Only in Express
  • Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza to take top spot in WTA rankings

Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza to take top spot in WTA rankings

Garbine Muguruza, who won the French Open last year, ends Karolina Pliskova's eight-week reign at the top of the rankings, a position the big-serving 25-year-old admitted came with extra pressure to perform.

By: Reuters | New York | Updated: September 7, 2017 12:45 am
Garbine Muguruza, Garbine Muguruza world no. 1, wta rankings, Garbine Muguruza no .1 Garbine Muguruza stormed into the third round of Cincinnati with 6-2, 6-0 win over Beatriz Haddad Maia. (Source: AP)
Related News

Spain’s Garbine Muguruza will become world number one when the WTA rankings are released next week, dethroning Karolina Pliskova after the Czech fell to American CoCo Vandeweghe in the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old Wimbledon champion reached the second week of the U.S. Open for the first time this year before falling to Petra Kvitova in the fourth round.

Muguruza, who won the French Open last year, ends Pliskova’s eight-week reign at the top of the rankings, a position the big-serving 25-year-old admitted came with extra pressure to perform.

Muguruza has eight top 10 wins this year including victories over two reigning number ones, Angelique Kerber at Wimbledon and Pliskova in Cincinnati.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Live Cricket Scores & Results

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Sep 06, 201721:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
31
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 64
FT
37
U Mumba beat Bengal Warriors (37-31)
Sep 07, 201720:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
VS
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 65
Sep 07, 201721:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
VS
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 66

Get your a** up, you are not being paid to sleep 