Only in Express

Garbine Muguruza powers past Varvara Lepchenko at US Open

The 23-year-old Muguruza was aggressive throughout, frequently coming to the net and using her powerful ground strokes to push Lepchenko into awkward court positions.

By: Reuters | Published:August 28, 2017 11:53 pm
us open 2017, us open women singles, us open tennis, garbine muguruza, us open women singles contenders, tennis news, sports news, indian express Garbine Muguruza comes into the US Open in sublime form and a strong contender for the title. (Source: USA Today Sports)
Top News

Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza notched up her first ever victory on Arthur Ashe Stadium with a 6-0 6-3 win over American Varvara Lepchenko at the U.S. Open on Monday.

Despite winning two grand slam titles, Muguruza has never felt at home at Flushing Meadows as she has never advanced past the third round here. “I have been here so many times and I’ve never done very well,” said the Spaniard. “I give everything I have on the court. “She started a little nervous and I started well. Then it got more equal and became a good fight.”

Lepchenko struggled with her accuracy on the partly-cloudy morning, committing 22 unforced errors to Muguruza’s 11.

The 23-year-old Muguruza was aggressive throughout, frequently coming to the net and using her powerful ground strokes to push Lepchenko into awkward court positions.

Muguruza will next face either American Claire Liu or Duan Ying-ying of China.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read

Best of Express

Live Cricket Scores & Results
Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 27, 201721:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
32
Zone A - Match 50
FT
33
Dabang Delhi K.C. beat U Mumba (33-32)
Aug 29, 201720:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
VS
Zone B - Match 51
Aug 29, 201721:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
VS
Zone A - Match 52

Saina Nehwal’s shown courage to come back, but these are matches that need to be won 