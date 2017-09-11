Only in Express

Garbine Muguruza joins Rafael Nadal as World No 1

September 11, 2017
Garbine Muguruza has made her debut at No. 1 and joined U.S. Open champion Rafael Nadal in making Spain the first country to top the WTA and ATP rankings simultaneously since 2003.

Muguruza rose two spots from No. 3 on Monday after getting to the fourth round at Flushing Meadows for the first time. She is the 24th woman to lead the WTA since it introduced computer rankings in 1975.

U.S. Open women’s champion Sloane Stephens jumped to No. 17 from No. 83.

Muguruza takes over at No. 1 from Karolina Pliskova, who fell to No. 4. Venus Williams is back in the top five for the first time since 2011.

Nadal stayed at No. 1, while Roger Federer moved up one place to No. 2.

