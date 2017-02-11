Garbine Muguruza beats Barbora Strycova, Spain lead Czech Republic 1-0 in Fed Cup

Menu
Garbine Muguruza defeated Barbora Strycova 6-0, 3-6, 6-1 in the opening singles to give Spain a 1-0 lead over Czech Republic.

By: AP | Ostrava | Updated: February 11, 2017 8:58 pm
French Open champion Garbine Muguruza defeated Barbora Strycova 6-0, 3-6, 6-1 in the opening singles to give Spain a 1-0 lead over defending champion Czech Republic in the first round of the Fed Cup on Saturday.

The seventh-ranked Muguruza converted her first match point after Strycova’s return hit the net to keep a perfect 7-0 Fed Cup record.

Strycova double faulted to go 3-1 down in the decisive set before Muguruza broke her again for a commanding 5-1 lead.

Muguruza dominated the opening set, hitting 10 winners compared to Strycova’s one.

The Czech came back with a break for a 4-2 lead in the second set.

Karolina Pliskova will face Lara Arruabarrena in the second singles match on an indoor hardcourt in the eastern city of Ostrava later Saturday.

