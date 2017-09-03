Only in Express
  • Gael Monfils injured yet again as he loses to David Goffin at US Open

Gael Monfils injured yet again as he loses to David Goffin at US Open

The Frenchman Gael Monfils had dropped the first set 7-5 before losing interest in the match in the second as he appeared to suffer from a leg injury. He threw in the towel at 5-7, 1-5.

By: Reuters | New York | Published:September 3, 2017 12:01 pm
David goffin, gael monfils, us open 2017, us open, us open tennis, tennis news, sports news, indian express Gael Monfils appeared to suffer a leg injury. (Source: Reuters)
Gael Monfils suffered yet another injury as he retired from his third-round match against Belgian ninth seed David Goffin at the U.S. Open on Saturday. The Frenchman had dropped the first set 7-5 before losing interest in the match in the second as he appeared to suffer from a leg injury.

The 18th seed quickly fell 5-0 behind, finally requesting the trainer on court for a right thigh massage. He won one game before throwing in the towel.
Monfils has suffered an Achilles injury, a knee injury and an akle injury this season.

Goffin next faces Russian Andrey Rublev for a place in the last eight.

