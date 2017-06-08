French Open 2017: Karolina Pliskova, Simona Halep go after Angelique Kerber’s top rank, scenarios explained

Simona Halep vs Karolina Pliskova at French Open will decide who moves into the final. Simona Halep vs Karolina Pliskova at French Open will decide who moves into the final.

As Karolina Pliskova and Simona Halep meet in the semi-finals of the French Open in Paris on Thursday, there would be more than just the quest to book a place in the final on Saturday and then win their first Grand Slam title. Both of these ladies also have their eyes firmly set on becoming World No 1 amid Angelique Kerber’s disastrous clay form.

Current World No 1 Kerber has 7035 points after bowing out in the first round of French Open with Pliskova on Number 3 and Halep Number 4. Sandwiched between them is Serena Williams at number two who has not played since winning the Australian Open and is out of the season with the American due to deliver a baby later in the year. In the rankings preceding the start of the Grand Slam, Pliskova had 6100 points and Halep 5790 points.

As the tournament progressed, Pliskova and Halep have accumulated points with the Czech player on 6690 and ranked second – her career high. Halep also has moved up a place to 6330 points.

Now, the scenario reads:

Pliskova becomes World No 1 if she beats Halep. She would then have 7210 points

Halep becomes World No 1 if she beats Pliskova and wins title. Sh would then have 7550 points

If Halep beats Pliskova but doesn’t win the title, Kerber remains World No. 1.

In other big movers, Elina Svitolina, who lost to Halep in the quarterfinals despite being 6-3, 5-1 up, has progressed to fifth in the charts – her career best. Kristina Mladenovic who bowed out of the tournament in the quarterfinals round to Timea Bacsinszky also attains her career high of 12th after moving two places up in the charts.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd