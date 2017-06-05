French Open: Simona Halep, Elina Svitolina advance to quarterfinals

Simona Halep beat Carla Suarez Navarro on Monday. (Source: AP) Simona Halep beat Carla Suarez Navarro on Monday. (Source: AP)

It was a big relief for Simona Halep who advanced to the quarterfinal of the French Open by beating Carla Suarez Navarro on Monday. The Romanian professional tennis player, who was the runner-up of French Open 2014, has lost against her opponent in the last four occasions. (Men’s Singles Results | Women’s Singles Results)

Halep beat Navarro 6-1, 6-1 to advance to the quarterfinals at Roland Garros. She said after the match, “I was expecting a very tough game. I managed to push her back.”

Halep will now fight fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina, who qualified for the quarterfinals after beating Petra Martic from Croatia by 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Svitolina had to go through treatment due to back pain during the third set but ended up winning the second match point. She said after the match, “I decided to give everything I had and stay strong mentally. I hope I will recover from my injury,”

Svitolina praised her opponent after the match and said that Martic was striking the ball well. She said, “It was amazing tennis from Petra today and she was really striking the ball well. I was really happy to come back in the second set. Thanks to the crowd for cheering me on. They gave me the energy to fight.”

She thanked her fans and the crowd for their support during the game.

