French Open Live Score, Day 7: Andy Murray takes on Juan Martin Del Potro, Marin Cilic faces Feliciano Lopez

As the French Open enters its seventh day, the tantalising contests and tricky ones for the big player will come thick and fast. Two of them come on Saturday when Andy Murray takes court against Juan Martin Del Potro. Another prospectively enjoyable contest will see Marin Cilic take on Feliciano Lopez, first up on Suzanne Lenglen court. There is also the case of Asia’s two highest ranked players in Kei Nishikori facing Hyeon Chung while in an-all French affair, Richard Gasquet faces Gael Monfils. Indian fans can look forward to Purav Raja and Divij Sharan’s men’s doubles third round match. Catch all live scores and updates from Day 7 of French Open.

