French Open 2017 Live score, Women’s Final: Simona Halep, Jelena Ostapenko eye maiden Grand Slam title

French Open 2017 Live Score, Women’s Final: Simona Halep faces Jelena Ostapenko in the summit clash of Roland Garros. (Source: Reuters) French Open 2017 Live Score, Women’s Final: Simona Halep faces Jelena Ostapenko in the summit clash of Roland Garros. (Source: Reuters)

The master of the defence Simona Halep will be against a 20-year Jelena Ostapenko in her quest to lift her maiden French Open title. In the absence of Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova and Angelique Kerber, Halep will attempt to become the first Romanian to triumph since Virginia Ruzici, who is currently her manager. The 25-year old Halep, who started her career with a French Open junior title triumph, is yet to win a Grand Slam title. Meanwhile, win for Ostapenko, who is a newcomer to the Grand Slam big stage, will see her become the first player since Justine Henin in 2005 to win a singles’ title at Roland Garros after saving a match point. Catch the live score and updates of the women’s singles final between Simona Halep and Jelena Ostapenko here.

French Open 2017, Women’s Singles Live Score and Updates:

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd