French Open Live Score, Day 11 Quarterfinals: Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic get play started

Rain on early Tuesday evening in Paris forced the men’s singles quarterfinals to be pushed a day forward. And that means all of the men’s singles last eight matches are scheduled to be played today. First up are the postponed matches involving Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. Later, the women’s quarterfinals involving Simona Halep vs Elina Svitolina and Caroline Garcia vs Karolina Pliskova will take place. Play would come to an end with Andy Murray vs Kei Nishikori and Marin Cilic vs Stan Wawrinka. There is also Rohan Bopanna and Gabriela Dabrowski in mixed doubles semis. Catch live scores and updates from French Open on Day 11.

1458 hrs IST: But Djokovic breaks right back and we’re on to level footing. 2-2 now in the opening set. On the other court, Nadal has broken Pablo Carreno Busta and leads 3-1

1450 hrs IST: Thiem is thumping huge forehands and Djokovic is under pressure early on. 160-plus kmph and that coupled with the wind is proving difficult for Nole to handle. Break point comes up and the duo exchange wild forehands before switching to backhand slices. Extremely low backhand slices and in the end, Djokovic sends one long. BREAK! Thiem leads 2-1. Over on the other court, things staying on serve as Nadal leads 2-1

1440 hrs IST: Little context to Djokovic vs Thiem. This is their second meeting in three weeks. Two weeks back they played in Rome where the Serb won 6-1, 6-0. But that came after Thiem got the better of Rafael. On to Nadal then, he has dropped just 20 games this tournament and may not lose many more today as he goes forward in quest for ‘decima’.

