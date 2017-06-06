French Open Live Score, Day 10: Kristina Mladenovic, Rafael Nadal, Caroline Wozniacki, Novak Djokovic in quarters

French Open Live Quarterfinals: First of the two women’s and men’s quarterfinals will take place today. French Open Live Quarterfinals: First of the two women’s and men’s quarterfinals will take place today.

As Day 10 rolls around at the French Open, we’re on to the quarterfinals stage on the Parisian dirt. The action begins on Philippe Chatrier Court where local girl Kristina Mladenovic takes on Timea Bacsinszky and that is followed by Rafael Nadal against fellow-Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta. On the other court, also starting at the same time, Jelena Ostapenko will go head-to-head with Caroline Wozniacki. This will be followed by a possibly tricky encounter for Novak Djokovic as he faces Dominic Thiem. India’s Zeel Desai will be in action in girl’s doubles. Catch live score and updates from French Open on Day 10.

