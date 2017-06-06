Latest News
  • French Open Live Score, Day 10: Kristina Mladenovic, Rafael Nadal, Caroline Wozniacki, Novak Djokovic in quarters

French Open Live Score, Day 10: Kristina Mladenovic, Rafael Nadal, Caroline Wozniacki, Novak Djokovic in quarters

Live Tennis Score, French Open, Day 10: Stay tuned for live score and updates from French Open. Tuesday will see the first of quarterfinal matches in the singles draws featuring Kristina Mladenovic, Caroline Wozniacki, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:June 6, 2017 5:42 pm
french open live, novak djokovic, kristina mladenovic, french open live streaming, indian express French Open Live Quarterfinals: First of the two women’s and men’s quarterfinals will take place today.

Related News

As Day 10 rolls around at the French Open, we’re on to the quarterfinals stage on the Parisian dirt. The action begins on Philippe Chatrier Court where local girl Kristina Mladenovic takes on Timea Bacsinszky and that is followed by Rafael Nadal against fellow-Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta. On the other court, also starting at the same time, Jelena Ostapenko will go head-to-head with Caroline Wozniacki. This will be followed by a possibly tricky encounter for Novak Djokovic as he faces Dominic Thiem. India’s Zeel Desai will be in action in girl’s doubles. Catch live score and updates from French Open on Day 10.

More Related News

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

It's scary...the amount of runs Hashim Amla has piled on in his short career 