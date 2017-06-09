French Open 2017 Live score, men’s semi-finals: Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, Stan Wawrinka and Dominic Thiem eye final berth

French Open 2017 Live: Murray will play Wawrinka to keep his hopes of winning a maiden French Open title alive while Nadal takes on Thiem. French Open 2017 Live: Murray will play Wawrinka to keep his hopes of winning a maiden French Open title alive while Nadal takes on Thiem.

The 2017 edition of the French Open has enters its business end as Day 13 sees the semi-finals get underway for the men’s singles. Andy Murray will take on 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka. Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal, who is vying to become the only player to win a Grand Slam title ten times, will be in action against Dominic Thiem. Thiem ended defending champion Novak Djokovic’s campaign at Rolland Garros. On Day 12, Rohan Bopanna and Gabriela Dabrowski lifted their maiden Mixed doubles title. Meanwhile in women’s singles, Simona Halep stormed into the final with 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 win over Karolina Pliskova and Jelena Ostapenko continued her dream run as she defeated Timea Bacsinszky 7-6(4) 3-6 6-3 to march into the summit clash. Catch all the live action of French Open Day 13 here:

French Open 2017 Live score & Updates, Day 13:

1:36 pm: Off the four semi-finalists who feature in the French Open semi-final on Friday, three are yet to drop a set. Off these, two face each other. The match between Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem is being touted as the match between the past and the future of clay-court Tennis. But before that, we have Stan Wawrinka, the third man yet to drop a set, playing World No. 1 Andy Murray. Murray had beaten Wawrinka in the 2016 semi-final to reach the final where he would lose to Novak Djokovic.

