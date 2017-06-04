French Open Live, Day 8: Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Garbine Muguruza, Svetlana Kuznetsova to feature

French Open Day 8 Live: Roland Garros has an action packed lineup on Day 8. French Open Day 8 Live: Roland Garros has an action packed lineup on Day 8.

Saturday’s evening session at French Open was washed out with plenty of matches to be fit into a tight schedule and newer matches to accommodate as well. Keeping that in mind, there are some lovely matches on offer at Roland Garros on Day 8. Top matches to look forward to are Svetlana Kuznetsova vs Caroline Wozniacki, Rafael Nadal vs Roberto Bautista Agut, Novak Djokovic vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Garbine Muguruza vs Kristina Mladenovic. Meanwhile Kei Nishikori vs Hyeon Chung and Gael Monfils vs Richard Gasquet have to finish their matches which are evenly poised. Catch live score and updates from French Open on Day 8.

French Open Live, Day 8 Live Score and Updates:

1440 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of French Open from Paris. It is Sunday and Day 8. Plenty of good looking matches on offer and some matches to be finished after play was washed off last evening. But first up there is Kuznetsova vs Wozniacki, Svitolina vs Linette, Witthoeft vs Pliskova; Chung and Nishikori, Isner vs Khachanov to resume

