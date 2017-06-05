French Open 2017: Rohan Bopanna, Divij Sharan-Purav Raja exit doubles; Bopanna, Sania Mirza win in mixed

Sania Mirza and Ivan Dodig, the number two seeds, moved into the quarterfinals of the mixed doubles at French Open 2017. (Source: File) Sania Mirza and Ivan Dodig, the number two seeds, moved into the quarterfinals of the mixed doubles at French Open 2017. (Source: File)

India enjoyed an overall mixed day at French Open on Sunday with Rohan Bopanna losing in the men’s doubles event while winning later in the day in mixed doubles. The other remaining Indian participants in the men’s doubles draw, Divij Sharan and Purav Raja also bowed out after continuing from their match which was interrupted by rain on Saturday night. Joining Bopanna forward in the mixed doubles draw, Sania Mirza continued her stay in Paris having already bowed out of women’s doubles.

Over in the boy’s and girl’s singles draws which got underway on Sunday, both the Indian players – Abhimanyu Vannemreddy and Zeel Desai – lost in the first round.

Bopanna and his Uruguayan partner Pablo Cuevas lost in straight sets to fifth seeds Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares 7-6, 6-2 to exit the competition in the third round. Meanwhile on Court 6, Sharan and Raja were unable to beat Ryan Harrison and Michael Venus to squander their one set advantage. In a two hour match, the American-Kiwi combination won 4-6, 7-6, 6-2.

Over in mixed doubles, Bopanna partnering Gabriela Dabrowski easily swept aside Chloe Paquet and Benoit Paire 6-3, 6-2. The second seeded Mirza and Ivan Dodig also had an easy time beating Elina Svitolina and Artem Sitak 6-2, 6-4. Mirza/Dodig will now play Bopanna/Dabrowski in the quarterfinals.

Vannemreddy who had sealed a wildcard place into the boy’s singles draw after winning the Rendezvous Roland Garros title could only take one game to his name on the scoreboard after losing 0-6, 1-6 to local player Clement Tabur. On the other hand, Desai lost to lower ranked Daniela Vismane 0-6, 2-6.

