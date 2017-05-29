French Open 2017: Garbine Muguruza begins title defence by taking out Francesca Schiavone

Garbine Muguruza looked strong from the back of the court in her opening round. (Source: AP) Garbine Muguruza looked strong from the back of the court in her opening round. (Source: AP)

Defending champion Garbine Muguruza began her campaign at French Open with a hard-fought 6-2, 6-4 win as she was pushed to the line by Francesca Schiavone of Italy on Monday. The Spaniard took a 3-0 lead in the first set but Schiavone made a comeback and made it 3-2. Muguruza stepped her game up and took 14 consecutive points to seal the first set 6-2.

2010 champion Schiavone did make a better effort in the second set while not allowing Muguruza to run away with the match. She saved three match points but ultimately hit one out to exit the tournament in the opening round.

The match between Muguruza and Schiavone was interrupted for 10 minutes in the first when a spectator needed first aid. The break was all that Muguruza needed to regain momentum and then wrap up the opening set in convincing fashion. The Spaniard comes into Roland Garros after injury complaints in Rome but she didn’t look perturbed by it in the opening round producing dazzling tennis on both sides to dispatch the 2010 French Open winner.

