French Open draw: Rafael Nadal could face Novak Djokovic in semi-final

Novak Djokovic is the defending champion at French Open.

The draw for the French Open was decided on Friday, May 26. Fourth-seeded Rafael Nadal, who is the most successful player in the history of the Grand Slam, will open against Benoit Paire. Defending champion Novak Djokovic will open his campaign against Spaniard Marcel Granollers.

Djokovic had won the French Open in 2016 by beating Andy Murray in the final. Murray, who has since risen to world no.1 on the ATP rankings will open his Rolland Garros campaign against Russian Andrey Kuznetsov.

In the women’s draw, defending champion Garbine Murguzza will face a tough first round match against 2010 champion Francesca Schiavone. Angelique Kerber, on the other hand, will play Ekaterina Makarova. Petra Kvitova, who recently recovered from a stabbing during a burglary, was included in the draw and will play American Julia Boserup.

There have been quite a few top names that won’t feature in this year’s tournament. This includes Australian Open winners Roger Federer and Serena Williams. Federer had stated that he would be skipping the French Open so as to concentrate on the grass court tournaments while Serena Williams is missing on account of her pregnancy.

