French Open Live Score, Men’s Final: Rafael Nadal goes after tenth title against Stan Wawrinka

French Open final couldn’t be more evenly poised when Rafael Nadal steps on to court to take on Stan Wawrinka. It puts a man, Nadal, who has won nine French Open titles and is gunning for an unprecedented tenth, against Wawrinka who has never lost a Grand Slam final and is hoping to add to his tally with second Roland Garros crown. On Sunday evening, one of these accolades will come to an end in the men’s singles final. The winner of the title will then go on to move to World No 2 in the rankings. Catch live scores and updates from Rafael Nadal vs Stan Wawrinka in French Open final.

French Open Final Live, Rafael Nadal vs Stan Wawrinka Live Score and Updates: Nadal is 23-1 this year in clay court matches with his only defeat being the one to Dominic Thiem in Rome – the Austrian lost to Rafa in the semis. On head-to-head, Rafa leads Wawrinka 15-3 with a 2-1 record in Slams.

