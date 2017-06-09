French Open Final: I didn’t expect I would be in the final, says Jelena Ostapenko

Jelena Ostapenko’s preferred style of play is hitting powerfully, aiming for lines, and doing so early in exchanges. (Source: Reuters) Jelena Ostapenko’s preferred style of play is hitting powerfully, aiming for lines, and doing so early in exchanges. (Source: Reuters)

After loosing in third round of the Australian Open, Ostapenko has come a long way in the French Open. She also became the first player from Latvia, her native country, to reach Grand Slam final.

Speaking about it in an interview to the AFP she said,”When I came here, of course I didn’t expect I would be in the final,” said Ostapenko. Ostapenko defeated Timea Bacsinszky in the semi-finals to make her way to the finals of the French Open.

“But then, like, first match was a tough match, as well, and I won it. I think it kind of gave me confidence. Then every match I was playing better and better and I got my confidence, and I think it works pretty well.”

“Tennis is not popular in our country because it’s a kind of expensive sport,” said Ostapenko, who will crack the top 20 after her breakout display in Paris. “I think probably I will have a lot of attention when I come back home.”

Meanwhile, her opponent said, “I never played against her. I don’t know what to expect from her,” said Halep, bidding to become just the fifth player to win both the girls’ and women’s singles titles at Roland Garros.

