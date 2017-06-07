French Open: Dominic Thiem crushes defending champion Novak Djokovic; sets up Rafael Nadal semifinal

Austria’s Dominic Thiem celebrates after winning his quarter final match against Serbia’s Novak Djokovic (Source: Reuters) Austria’s Dominic Thiem celebrates after winning his quarter final match against Serbia’s Novak Djokovic (Source: Reuters)

Defending champion Novak Djokovic lost the quarterfinal round to Dominic Thiem in the French Open on Wednesday 7-6(5), 6-3, 6-0. The Austrian player will now face Rafael Nadal in the semifinal. (Men’s Singles Results | Women’s Singles Results)

Thiem took a total of 2hrs, 15mins to crush the Serb to seal his place in the semi-final.

“The conditions were difficult with a lot of wind but I managed to hit the balls cleanly and do well today. It’s amazing how difficult it is to go deep in a grand slam because you have to play the best guys round after round. It’s not getting easier on Friday,” Thiem said after the match.

The loss in the quarterfinal for second seeded Djokovic will mean that he will be outside world’s top two for the first time since 2011.

The Serb had thrashed thrashed Thiem 6-1 6-0 in the Rome semi-finals last month. The 23-year-old Thiem was also beaten last year at Roland Garros semifinals in straight sets by Djokovic — his best run at a slam.

Earlier in the day, nine-time champion Nadal qualified for his tenth French Open semi-finals after beating Pablo Carreno Busta, who retired with injury while trailing 2-6, 0-2.

