French Open 2017: Andy Murray, Simona Halep, Elina Svitolina, Stan Wawrinka feature on Day 3

Andy Murray will look to prove detractors wrong when he plays his first round of the French Open on Day 3. The World No 1 and top-seeded Murray has had a poor season with just one title won in Dubai. His record this year has been 16-7 and on clay it hasn’t been all that great. He lost in the round of 16 in Monte Carlo, semi-final in Barcelona, second round in Madrid and first round in Rome for a dismal showing. At the French Open, he opens by facing Andrey Kuznetsov of Russia on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

However, action on the main stadium will begin as Murray’s fellow countrywoman Johanna Konta takes on Su-Wei Hsieh of Chinese Tiapei. Post Murray’s match, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga will take on Renzo Olivo. Play would close out with Simona Halep taking on Jana Cepelova.

Over on the other main stadium, Suzanne-Lenglen, Elina Svitolina – who leads the points chart in race to WTA Finals – will begin play when she faces Yaroslava Shvedova in her opening round encounter. This would be followed by 2015 winner and number three seed Stan Wawrinka taking court to face Jozef Kovalik. It will be followed by Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia facing Nao Hibino. Play would close out when Dustin Brown and Gael Monfils close out an encounter which promises plenty of breathtaking groundstrokes.

Also in action, on Court 1, will be Kei Nishikori taking on Thanasi Kokkanikis who is making his comeback from injury and playing first Grand Slam since US Open 2015. Agnieszka Radwanska, number 9 seed, will take on Fiona Ferro to close things out on that court.

OTHER MATCHES TO WATCH OUT FOR:

Philipp Kohlschreiber vs Nick Kyrgios

Ashleigh Barty vs Madison Keys

Risa Ozaki vs Eugenie Bouchard

Guido Pella vs Juan Martin Del Potro

