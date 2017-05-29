French Open 2017: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Garbine Muguruza feature on Day 2

Rafael Nadal will take on Benoit Paire in the first round. (Source: Reuters) Rafael Nadal will take on Benoit Paire in the first round. (Source: Reuters)

The second day of the French Open will see the heavyweights from both men’s and women’s side of things take court on the main stadiums in Philippe-Chatrier and Suzanne-Lenglen. While Garbine Muguruza, the defending champion, will open play against 2010 French Open winner Francesca Schiavone of Italy. Also in action will be Novak Djokovic next up on Philippe-Chatrier against Marcel Granollers. However, the headline act on Lenglen remains Rafael Nadal who takes on the extremely talented and yet supremely temperamental Benoit Paire.

Nadal is chasing his tenth French Open crown and has been in sublime form coming into the second Grand Slam having won titles in Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Madrid before faltering in Rome. The run has taken his record on clay this year to 17-1.

Djokovic, the defending champion in men’s side of things, has been in poor form this year with just one title won way back in January. But he would feel reinvigorated after reaching the final in Rome and having the services of Andre Agassi in his corner.

OTHER KEY MATCHES ON DAY 2:

Jennifer Brady vs Kristina Mladenovic, Alexander Zverev vs Fernando Verdasco, Caroline Wozniacki vs Jaimee Fourlis, Saisai Zheng vs Karoline Pliskova, Paul-Henri Mathieu vs David Goffin, Milos Raonic vs Steve Darcis, Ernests Gulbis vs Marin Cilic, Frances Tiafoe vs Fabio Fognini.

