French Open 2017: Caroline Wozniacki pushed by 17-year-old wildcard Jaimee Fourlis; no trouble for Milos Raonic

Former World No 1 Caroline Wozniacki was tested and pushed in her opening round of French Open. (Source: Reuters) Former World No 1 Caroline Wozniacki was tested and pushed in her opening round of French Open. (Source: Reuters)

On Monday, Caroline Wozniacki showed why she was a former world number one when she battled past a gutsy Jaimee Fourlis in the opening round of the French Open. The Dane was pushed to a third set but eventually triumphed 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 to advance to the second round of women’s singles. In her previous nine visits, Wozniacki has made it to the quarters of the clay court tournament only once.

Facing an exciting talent in big-hitting 17-year-old Fourlis from Australia, Wozniacki had to dig deep to win the first set as her oppnent produced some attacking tennis. The second set was all about Fourlis who dominated play against Wozniacki. But, the Dane remained calm and controlled the final set to win the decider against her 337-ranked opponent.

In another men’s singles contest, Milos Raonic didn’t have to break much sweat to move into the second round of the French Open as he beat Steve Darcis of Belgium in straight sets. The fifth seed beat Darcis, ranked 38th, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in just 92 minutes to advance to the second round. Raonic was a quarter-finalist last year in Paris and will look to better his showing on clay this time around. The Canadian will next play either Rogerio Dutra Silva of Brazil or Russian Mikhail Youzhny.

Having come to Paris after missing out on the three Masters event beore French Open due to injury, the win was a morale booster for Raonic.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd