French Open 2017: Rohan Bopanna-Pablo Cuevas move into third round; Leander Paes exits, Sania Mirza wins

Indian players had a mixed day at the French Open on Friday with Divij Sharan and Purav Raja moving into the third round after a late win overnight. As the light got better and play began on the sixth day of the claycourt tournament, Rohan Bopanna and Pablo Cuevas also sealed their placed in the third round of the men’s doubles draw. Meanwhile, Leander Paes and his partner Scott Lipsky bowed out. Things were doubly worse for Paes who also exited the mixed doubles draw alongside partner Martina Hingis. Elsewhere, Sania Mirza and Ivan Dodig kept themselves alive in the mixed draw.

The second seeded Indo-Croatian pair of Mirza and Dodig beat the Croatian combo of Darija Jurak and Mate Pavic 7-5 6-3 in the opening round

match. Mirza is already out of the women’s doubles draw while partnering Yaroslava Shvedova.

Shifting focus to men’s doubles, the unseeded Raja and Sharan upstaged the 15th-seeded Austrian-Croat combo of Oliver Marach and Mate Pavic 6-4, 3 -6, 6-4 in a second-round match that lasted two hours and 11 minutes to enter men’s doubles pre-quarterfinals. They will next take on Ryan Harrison and Michael Venus.

Paes and Lipsky who had reached the semi-final of the Geneva Open, lost in the final of the Bordeaux Challenger and won the Challenger title in Tallahassee, lost out 6-7, 2-6 in straight sets to David Marrero and Tommy Robredo.

Bopanna and Cuevas came from a set down to beat Treat Huey and Denis Istomin 5-7, 7-6, 6-4 and seal their place in the pre-quarters of the tournament. The ninth seeds now face a mammoth task in fifth seeds Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares.

For Paes it was a bad day overall as he also bowed out of the mixed doubles event. Him and his Swiss partner Martina Hingis tried to make a comeback but lost out in the super tiebreak to Katarina Srebotnik and Raven Klaasen. The scoreline at the end read 6-4, 1-6, 10-2 in favour of the Slovak and South African pairing.

