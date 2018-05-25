French Open 2018: Yuki Bhambri gets Chinese Taipei’s Yen-Hsun Lu in first round

Placed in the first quarter of the main draw, Bhambri will look to move forward against a player who he’s faced twice and suffered defeat on both instances. (Source: File) Placed in the first quarter of the main draw, Bhambri will look to move forward against a player who he’s faced twice and suffered defeat on both instances. (Source: File)

Yuki Bhambri will play his first round at the Roland Garros against Chinese Taipei’s Yen-Hsun Lu. The second grand slam of the year had its draw made on Thursday evening in Paris. This will be the first time Bhambri will be playing on the Parisian clay in the main draw.

Placed in the first quarter of the main draw, Bhambri will look to move forward against a player who he’s faced twice and suffered defeat on both instances. Both players are coming into the French Open with little practice on clay with no matches played on the red dirt this year. Lu has a 2-8 record on clay in his last 10 matches with neither having played a match since the Busan Challenger.

India could have another representation in the draw if Prajnesh Gunneswaran qualifies for the main draw. He takes on Elias Ymer of Sweden in the third and final qualifying round on Friday.

Sumit Nagal and Ramkumar Ramanathan had also entered the men’s qualifying draw but bowed out in the first draw. Ankita Raina also met with the same fate in the women’s singles qualifying draw.

In the men’s doubles event, Divij Sharan has partenered with Bhambri, Purav Raja with Fabrice Martin and Rohan Bopanna with Edouard Roger-Vasselin. The doubles draw will be made on May 27. Siddhant Banthia and Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty will participate in the juniors boys and girls singles event – the draw for which will be made on June 2.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd