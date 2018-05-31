Follow Us:
Thursday, May 31, 2018
Self-drive road trips now easier than ever
French Open 2018: Yuki Bhambri, Divij Sharan advance to second round

Yuki Bhambri and Divik Sharan sent Purav Raja and Fabrice Martin packing with a 6-3 5-7 6-4 win in the opening round of the clay court Grand Slam.

By: PTI | Paris | Published: May 31, 2018 1:01:50 pm
Yuki Bhambri and Divij Sharan won the first round in men’s doubles.
The Indian pair of Yuki Bhambri and Divij Sharan advanced to the men’s doubles second round of the French Open after blunting the challenge of Fabrice Martin and Purav Raja. Bhambri and Sharan, who had also teamed up at the inaugural Maharashtra Open, sent Raja and Martin packing with a 6-3 5-7 6-4 win in the opening round of the clay court Grand Slam.

They next face second seeds Oliver Marach and Mate Pavic. Another Indian in the second round is Rohan Bopanna, with his partner Edouard Roger-Vasselin.

The 13th seeded Indo-French pair are up against local team of Benjamin Bonzi and Gregoire Jacq.

