French Open 2018: Rafa Nadal marches past Maximilian Marterer and into quarterfinals

Rafa Nadal continued his birthday celebrations by moving into the French Open quarter-finals on Monday, beating a determined Maximilian Marterer 6-3 6-2 7-6(4).

Nadal, who turned 32 on Sunday, fired 39 winners as he completed the victory in two hours and 30 minutes to set up a match with Argentine Diego Schwartzman, who had earlier beaten Kevin Anderson.

After roaring to a two-set lead, Nadal faced a stern test in the third with Marterer leading 3-1 at one point after breaking the Spaniard. The German battled for every point in a bid to drag himself back into the contest.

Nadal, however, maintained composure in the decisive moments of the match to seal victory on his second match point as Marterer’s backhand went long.

Battling Schwartzman knocks out Anderson

Argentine Diego Schwartzman produced a remarkable fightback from two sets and a break down to beat Kevin Anderson 1-6 2-6 7-5 7-6(0) 6-2 and reach the quarter-finals of the French Open for the first time in his career on Monday.

Having gone two sets up on the back of big hitting from the baseline, sixth seed Anderson threw Schwartzman a lifeline in the contest while serving for the match at 5-4. His serve came undone again at 5-6 as Schwartzman took the third set.

The 25-year-old Schwartzman switched gears in the tie-break of a tight fourth set to level the contest at two sets apiece as a tiring Anderson failed to score a point.

With the momentum having swung his way, Schwartzman secured the decisive breaks in the final set and sealed a memorable victory with an ace in three hours and 51 minutes.

Schwartzman next faces top seed Rafa Nadal or Maximilian Marterer. He is tied 1-1 with Marterer and trails Nadal 0-5 in their previous meetings.

