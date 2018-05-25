French Open 2018: Prajnesh Gunneswaran falters at final hurdle in qualifying

Prajnesh Gunneswaran suffered a straight sets defeat to Elias Ymer in final round of French Open qualifying. (File) Prajnesh Gunneswaran suffered a straight sets defeat to Elias Ymer in final round of French Open qualifying. (File)

Prajnesh Gunneswaran bowed out of French Open qualifying by losing in straight sets in the third and final round at Roland Garros. Prajnesh suffered a straight sets defeat to Elias Ymer of Sweden to go down 3-6, 4-6 in the first match on Court 8. However, he still has a chance at qualifying for the main draw by virtue of Lucky Loser spots that have opened up.

Ranked 183 in the world, Prajnesh had his serve broken in the fourth game of the first set and had the opportunity to break right back in the next game. But the Indian squandered five break point opportunities to lose the opening set on the first set point chance that came the Swede’s way.

In the second set, Ymer broke Prajnesh in the first game but Gunneswaran broke back in the fourth game on the fourth break point chance. Ymer, ranked 122 in the world, pushed forward at a crucial juncture in the ninth game to lead 5-4. Thereafter, the Robin Soderling coached Ymer made his way into the main draw with a first match point chance.

Yuki Bhambri is thus the only Indian featuring in the singles main draw at Roland Garros this year with Ramkumar Ramanathan and Sumit Nagal already out of Qualifying with defeat in the first round. Ankita Raina also joined in in the women’s singles draw.

Bhambri, ranked 94, earned a direct entry due to his presence in top-100 and will make his maiden appearance at the clay court Grand Slam. He will take on Yen Hsun Lu in the first round as per the draw made on Thursday evening.

