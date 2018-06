French Open 2018 Men’s Final Live Score Streaming, Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem: Nadal 3-2 in first set vs Thiem

French Open 2018 Final Live Score: Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem in the final. (Source: Reuters) French Open 2018 Final Live Score: Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem in the final. (Source: Reuters)

French Open 2018 Men’s Final Results Live Score Streaming, Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem: Almost fittingly Rafael Nadal’s quest to win an 11th French Open title will have to come by beating the only man who has gotten the better of him on clay in the last two years. Austria’s Dominic Thiem beat Nadal in Rome last year and again in Madrid this year – to also end his streak of consecutive sets won on the surface. But for Thiem, it will be a challenge that he’s not faced before in a final – facing Nadal in a five setter. Stay tuned for live scores and updates from Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem in the French Open final.