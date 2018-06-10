French Open 2018 Men’s Final Live Score Streaming, Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem: Nadal 3-2 in first set vs Thiem

French Open 2018 Men’s Final Results Live Score Streaming, Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem: Almost fittingly Rafael Nadal’s quest to win an 11th French Open title will have to come by beating the only man who has gotten the better of him on clay in the last two years. Austria’s Dominic Thiem beat Nadal in Rome last year and again in Madrid this year – to also end his streak of consecutive sets won on the surface. But for Thiem, it will be a challenge that he’s not faced before in a final – facing Nadal in a five setter. Stay tuned for live scores and updates from Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem in the French Open final.
French Open Final Live: A popular saying in tennis circles goes: 'death, taxes and Nadal in the final of a French Open final are inevitable'. And it is that time of the year when that saying gets repeated once again. But in his way to an 11th title on the Parisian clay stands a worthy opponent who has shown his mettle against the Spaniard. Dominic Thiem, in his first grand slam final, has a massive task ahead of him - beat Nadal in a five setter at French Open. Or just beat Nadal at French Open where the Spaniard has lost only twice. The three wins that the Austrian has over Nadal, all have come in best-of-three setters setters and the best-of-five rule at Roland Garros plays into the hands of Rafa who liked to grind it out for the win.
Decent hold for Rafael Nadal. One of the points of the match so far: Nadal plays a drop shot and Thiem comes up to the net, looks to be in cruise control to clinch the point but the Austrian hits the ball straight at Nadal and the 10-time champion just stands and lifts the ball over Thiem's head. Touch of luck there. In the end, Nadal holds through.
Two double faults in the game and a missed drop shot later, Nadal suddenly has a break point out of absolutely nowhere. But Thiem comes back with strong serve on Nadal's backhand which goes wide and then an ace on deuce to bring up game point. Precision thy name is Nadal! Moves into the court and smacks a backhand winner past Thiem. But the Austrian comes back with another good serve and the return lands wide. Mishit by Nadal on the forehand and it goes long. Hold.
Thiem with a gorgeous forehand winner cross court with plenty of zip on it and no chance for Nadal to chase it down. It brings up two break back points for Dominic Thiem. Mishit by the Austrian on the first one and that's one chance squandered. Poor from Nadal on the second break point. Near mishit and the backhand sits up beautifully for Thiem to ride into the forehand and thump it away for a winner. BREAK!
BREAK! Dream start for Rafael Nadal, not so for Dominic Thiem. Flurry of errors from Thiem's backhand and then forehand to hand Nadal the break early on. Nadal, meanwhile, also showing off his racket head control with a gorgeous drop shot from the baseline
Rafael Nadal starts off with a comfortable holder of serve. Barely bothered. His serve could be under severe challenge today - as Schwartzman tested it out. Positive start for now. Meanwhile, look around the stadium and uncle Toni is in attendance.
Dominic Thiem introduced to the French Open crowd first and draws a warm applause. Followed by Rafael with a rousing reception. While Nadal was being introduced, the chair umpire ran through Nadal's titles won in Paris: "2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010.... , 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014... and 2017." Almost mentioning all the years from 2005 till now!
Out walk Dominic Thiem, first grand slam final, followed by Rafael Nadal, 24th grand slam final, on the French Open clay. TOSS! Thiem wins the coin toss and chooses to receive.
Nadal blitzed past Juan Martin del Potro in the semis and the Argentine conceded, it is "lmost impossible" to beat the Spaniard on clay. "He's too strong. He's improving his backhand a lot. That's why he's the number one and beating all the guys. He looks fresh. He is healthy. And the strength that he has and the mentality, everything is perfect, works perfect for him playing on clay. Let's see what Dominic can do. I mean, Dominic beat Rafa in Madrid. Maybe on Sunday he can repeat," said Del Potro.
Dominic Thiem on the final: "If I want to beat him, I have to play that way like I did in Rome and in Madrid. I know how to play against him. I have a plan. But I'm also aware that here it's tougher. He likes the conditions more here than in Madrid, for sure. Best of five is also different story."
Rafael Nadal on the final: "I have a very difficult match against a player that is playing great. I know I have to play my best if I want to have chances. Sunday is the day to give my best, is the day to increase even a little bit more the level."
Nadal has a 6-3 advantage in their nine matches. Interestingly, all have been played on clay. In Paris, they've played twice - in 2014 in the second round - when Rafa won 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 and later last year in the semifinals. Then the Spaniard won 6-3, 6-4, 6-0.
Thiem has won thrice: in Buenos Aires (2016), Rome (2017) and most recently in Madrid. While Rome and Madrid were straight sets wins for the Austrian, in Argentina he had won 6-4, 4-6, 7-6.
Queen of Paris: Simona Halep!
In women's doubles: Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic have won the French Open for their first Grand Slam title in women's doubles. The No. 6-seeded pairing from the Czech Republic beat Eri Hozumi and Makoto Ninomiya of Japan 6-3, 6-3 on Sunday. Krejcikova and Siniakova, who are both 22, were playing in their fifth major tournament together. Siniakova was the doubles runner-up at last year's U.S. Open with a different partner. The unseeded Hozumi and Ninomiya were the first all-Japanese duo to reach a Grand Slam final in women's doubles. (AP)
Hello and Good Evening! Thank you for joining us in our coverage of the French Open final where there is a regular (OH SO REGULAR) face and a new face. On one side of the net will be Rafael Nadal who has won a record 10 titles in Paris while on the other side will be Dominic Thiem who has never stayed this far at a major. Nadal stands 10-0 in finals here or 85-2 (!) in all matches and the task of making that 10-1 or 85-3 is a herculean one - as many have tried and failed.