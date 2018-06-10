French Open 2018 Men’s Final Live Score Streaming, Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem: Nadal 3-2 in first set vs Thiem

Head-to-head record

Nadal has a 6-3 advantage in their nine matches. Interestingly, all have been played on clay. In Paris, they've played twice - in 2014 in the second round - when Rafa won 6-2, 6-2, 6-3 and later last year in the semifinals. Then the Spaniard won 6-3, 6-4, 6-0.

Thiem has won thrice: in Buenos Aires (2016), Rome (2017) and most recently in Madrid. While Rome and Madrid were straight sets wins for the Austrian, in Argentina he had won 6-4, 4-6, 7-6.