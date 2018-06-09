French Open Final Live Score Live streaming, Simona Halep vs Sloane Stephens: Halep 2-5 Stephens in first set

French Open Live Score: For a second straight year, Simona Halep will have a chance to win her first grand slam title. For the second time this year, Halep will have a chance to win her first grand slam title. The Romanian is assured of staying World No 1 irrespective of the outcome of the final against Sloane Stephens but having lost four decisive matches in majors, she will hope to turn things around. And no better time than now when she steps up to the court against the American. Stephens is into her first French Open final and seeking a second grand slam title following her US Open win in 2017. Catch live scores and updates from women’s final between Simona Halep and Sloane Stephens at Roland Garros.
French Open Live Score: Simona Halep has seen this setting before - last day of the competition in women's singles in Paris. She's been here twice and it has been an unsavoury ending both times. First, in 2014, she lost out to Maria Sharapova and then, last year, to Jelena Ostapenko. Both players with the tendency to outhit the opponent on their day. But this year, she faces an opponent against whom she has a decent head-to-head (5-2) including two wins on clay. Sloane Stephens has had a relatively easier path to the final as compared to Halep. On the way to the final, Halep has beaten Elise Mertens, Angelique Kerber and Garbine Muguruza. On the other hand, Stephens' toughest opponents has been Camila Giorgi, against whom Stephens needed an 8-6 win in the third.
A welcome hold for Halep in what has thus far been one way traffic. The Romanian is under a lot of pressure but she does look like the crowd favourite.
Incredible exchange between the two players including a rally in which Halep clawed her way back from looking completely lost at 15-30. She gets it back in control before sending a forehand to the net. Halep is battling hard but Stephens remains on top.
First break of the match comes from Sloane Stephens. A crushing forehand that is just too good for Halep. Stephens has been typically ice cool on court, in stark contrast to the fiery Halep. Thus far, it is ice over fire.
Halep is being aggressive here and it is working for her as she takes it to 40-30. But she is unable to pierce through Stephens' defence and the American holds.
Stephens raced to 40-0 in the first game, loses a point when she sends a forehand wide but holds to take a 1-0 lead. But Halep battles to hold in the second game. All square now.
Simona Halep and Sloane Stephens are out there practising. Meanwhile here is what the two players had to say before the match yesterday.
Sloane Stephens' return from injury post the 2016 Olympics has been an arduous journey. “Obviously a lot of hard work went into it, a lot of adversity, a lot of ups and downs,” she said. “A lot of emotions, like ‘am I ever going to be the same? Am I ever going to play good again at a high enough level?'” Having known the frustration of time away from the court perhaps explains her almost trance-like calm in the heat of battle — always appearing unruffled.
Halep, on the other hand, reckons that there will be a lot of fans around the world hoping that she would finally win a Grand Slam. “Okay, let’s make a deal. I will play for the fans from all over the world because I know that many are hoping me to win this Grand Slam finally,” she said, “I will put everything I have Saturday on the court. I will think that I will make many people happy. So maybe I will have enough power to win it.”
Remember, Stephens will enter the top five of the WTA rankings while Halep will remain on top, regardless of what happens in this match. It is hence all about who lifts the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen.
In a way, both players represent the two possible trajectories that a top level tennis player's career can take. Simona Halep has been to two Grand Slam finals before this, the latest one being this year the Australian Open, and has lost three. Sloane Stephens, on the other hand, has played once in a Grand Slam final, and she ended up winning it.
Sloane Stephens' run to the final:
def. Arantxa Rus 6-2, 6-0
def. Magdalena Frech 6-2, 6-2
def. Camila Giorgi 4-6, 6-1, 8-6
def. Anett Kontaveit 6-2, 6-0
def. Daria Kasatkina 6-3, 6-1
def. Madison Keys 6-4, 6-4
Sloane Stephens on her French Open final appearance: "There are no words to describe how I got here, the process it took or anything, because if you told someone this story, they'd be, like, that's insane."
Simona Halep's run to the final:
def. Alison Riske 2-6, 6-1, 6-1
def. Taylor Townsend 6-3, 6-1
def. Andrea Petkovic 7-5, 6-0
def. Elise Mertens 6-2, 6-1
def. Angelique Kerber 6-7, 6-3, 6-2
def. Garbine Muguruza 6-1, 6-4
Second last day of the French Open but an all-important day for women's tennis. Simona Halep will step up to end her barren spell of grand slam titles when she takes on Sloane Stephens. Halep has been in the French Open final twice and lost both. Stephens, at the other end, has never stayed this long in Paris. Her previous best showing at Roland Garros had been three straight fourth round exits.