French Open 2018 Live Tennis Score, Tennis Streaming: Nadal vs Schwartzman, Cilic vs Del Potro to resume

French Open 2018 Live Tennis Score: Rafa Nadal and Diego Schwartzman will resume their men’s singles quarterfinal after rain had cancelled play early on Wednesday. At that stage, Nadal served for the second set after dropping the set. In the other men’s singles match, Marin Cilic and Juan Martin Del Potro are locked in the first set tiebreak. The two men’s singles matches will be followed by the women’s semis which will feature Simona Halep against Garbine Muguruza followed by the all-American semifinal between Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys. Follow live score and updates from Roland Garros on Day 12 in Paris.
Live Blog
French Open 2018 Live Tennis Score, Day 12 Live from Roland Garros:
French Open, Day 11: Rafa Nadal and Diego Schwartzman shared numerous breaks of serves in their quarterfinal matchup which resulted in the Spaniard's streak of not dropping a set coming to an end. After 39 consecutive sets won, Nadal dropped his first set since 2015. But play was stopped with Nadal at 5-3, 30-15. In the other quarterfinal, Marin Cilic and Juan Martin del Potro were into the tiebreak and at 5-5. Earlier in the day, in the women's quarterfinals, Garbine Muguruza thrashed Maria Sharapova to drop just three games in the match. The other match, featuring Angelique Kerber and Simona Halep, went to a third after the Romanian had a scrappy start.
Nadal began with a break against Schwartzman in the third set and then got the hold. But Schwartzman has pulled one back with a hold and now Nadal leads 2-1
Rafael Nadal was leading 5-3 in the second set after dropping the first and he pockets the second easily. He has levelled the match one-set all. Third set begins with Schwartzman serving
In the doubles matches today:
Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN) & Mate Pavic (CRO) [1] vs Latisha Chan (TPE) & Ivan Dodig (CRO) [2]
Nikola Mektic (CRO) & Alexander Peya (AUT) [8] vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA) & Nicolas Mahut (FRA) [6]
Hello and Good Evening! Thanks for joining us in our coverage of the French Open from Paris. 'King of Clay' has been given a scare by Diego Schwartzman when the Argentine took the opening set off him. Rain interrupted play in the second set which allowed the Spaniard to recuperate and bag multiple games in a row - while also getting a break back. When play resumes at 12 PM local time, Nadal will look to close out the second set from 5-3, 30-15. In the other men's singles quartefinal, Cilic and Del Potro are evenly poised too. At 5-5 in the first set tiebreak, it is all to play for. Later in the day, Simona Halep takes on Garbine Muguruza in the first of the women's semifinals. It will be followed by a repeat of the 2017 US Open final where Madison Keys takes on Sloane Stephens.