French Open 2018 Live Tennis Score, Tennis Streaming: Nadal vs Schwartzman, Cilic vs Del Potro to resume

French Open Day 12

Hello and Good Evening! Thanks for joining us in our coverage of the French Open from Paris. 'King of Clay' has been given a scare by Diego Schwartzman when the Argentine took the opening set off him. Rain interrupted play in the second set which allowed the Spaniard to recuperate and bag multiple games in a row - while also getting a break back. When play resumes at 12 PM local time, Nadal will look to close out the second set from 5-3, 30-15. In the other men's singles quartefinal, Cilic and Del Potro are evenly poised too. At 5-5 in the first set tiebreak, it is all to play for. Later in the day, Simona Halep takes on Garbine Muguruza in the first of the women's semifinals. It will be followed by a repeat of the 2017 US Open final where Madison Keys takes on Sloane Stephens.