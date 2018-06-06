French Open 2018 Live Score Tennis Live Streaming: Maria Sharapova vs Garbine Muguruza, Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman highlight Day 11

Novak Djokovic served for the fourth set at 5-3 but got broken. He then held three set points in the tiebreaker but couldn't convert any. (Source: Reuters)

French Open 2018 Live Score Quarter-final Live Streaming: Marco Cecchinato became the first Italian man to reach a Grand Slam semi-final in 40 years after defeating former champion Novak Djokovic 6-3 7-6(4) 1-6 7-6(11) at the French Open on Tuesday. Cecchinato appeared to be cruising as he built a two-set lead with Djokovic battling neck pain. Djokovic, a 12-times major winner, fought back in typical fashion to win the third set but his determined opponent was not done. Cecchinato held his nerve in a tight fourth set tiebreak to claim a famous victory on his fourth match point. Up next for Cecchinato is Dominic Thiem.

Austrian claycourt specialist Thiem thumped a battle-weary Alexander Zverev 6-4 6-2 6-1 to reach the semi-finals at Roland Garros for the third consecutive year.

U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens set up a semi-final clash against fellow-American Madison Keys after easing past Russian Daria Kasatkina 6-3 6-1.

Keys, who lost to Stephens in the U.S. Open final at Flushing Meadows last year, rallied from a break down in the opening set to beat Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva 7-6(5) 6-4.