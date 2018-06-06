Follow Us:
  • French Open 2018 Live Score Tennis Live Streaming: Maria Sharapova vs Garbine Muguruza, Rafael Nadal vs Diego Schwartzman highlight Day 11
French Open 2018 Live Score Tennis Live Streaming: Live Quarter-Finals French Open Tennis Score and Live Streaming of Roland Garros from Paris.

By: Sports Desk | Paris | Updated: June 6, 2018 5:41:24 pm
french open live French Open 2018 Live Score Quarter-Finals Live Streaming: Maria Sharapova vs Garbine Muguruza Quarter-Final Match. (AP & Reuters Photo)

French Open 2018 Live Tennis Score Roland Garros Quarter-Finals Live Streaming: Rafael Nadal will try and move one more step closer to his 11th French Open title when he takes on Diego Schwartzman of Argentina in the men’s singles quarter-finals. This will be the second match at the Philippe-Chatrier Court. The first match will be a high-profile match of women’s singles where former champion Garbine Muguruza will take on Maria Sharapova. In the two other quarter-final, top seed Simona Halep will take on Angelique Kerber at the Suzanne-Lenglen Court. The fourth men’s singles quarter-final will feature Marin Cilic and Juan Martin del Potro. Catch French Open 2018 Live Score and Roland Garros Live Streaming here.

Live Blog

French Open 2018 Live Tennis Score Quarter-Finals Live Streaming: Garbine Muguruza vs Maria Sharapova Live Score at Roland Garros

17:41 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
Sharapova vs Muguruza

Maria Sharapova and Garbine Muguruza, both former champions in Paris, are on court for their quarter-final. Sharapova will serve first in the match. All set for the match

17:16 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
French Open Day 11

On-course today at Roland Garros is:

Court Philippe-Chatrier

Garbine MUGURUZA (ESP) [3] vs Maria SHARAPOVA (RUS) [28]

Rafael NADAL (ESP) [1] vs Diego SCHWARTZMAN (ARG) [11]

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

Simona HALEP (ROU) [1] vs Angelique KERBER (GER) [12]

Marin CILIC (CRO) [3] vs Juan Martin DEL POTRO (ARG) [6]

17:14 (IST) 06 Jun 2018
French Open Day 10 Recap

Hello and Good Evening! Thanks for joining us in our coverage of the French Open from Paris. It is Day 11 and action in the quarterfinals continues today. Yesterday, Novak Djokovic bowed out having lost to Mario Cecchinato. The Italian became the first male player to reach the semis of a Slam in 40 years. He will face Dominic Thiem who had an easy time beating an injured Alexander Zverev. Over the women's side, Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens set up a US Open final rematch in the semis with straight sets wins over Yulia Putintseva and Daria Kasatina respectively. 

Novak Djokovic, Novak Djokovic French open, French Open 2018, Marco Cecchinato, sports news, tennis, Indian Express Novak Djokovic served for the fourth set at 5-3 but got broken. He then held three set points in the tiebreaker but couldn't convert any. (Source: Reuters)

French Open 2018 Live Score Quarter-final Live Streaming: Marco Cecchinato became the first Italian man to reach a Grand Slam semi-final in 40 years after defeating former champion Novak Djokovic 6-3 7-6(4) 1-6 7-6(11) at the French Open on Tuesday. Cecchinato appeared to be cruising as he built a two-set lead with Djokovic battling neck pain. Djokovic, a 12-times major winner, fought back in typical fashion to win the third set but his determined opponent was not done. Cecchinato held his nerve in a tight fourth set tiebreak to claim a famous victory on his fourth match point. Up next for Cecchinato is Dominic Thiem.

Austrian claycourt specialist Thiem thumped a battle-weary Alexander Zverev 6-4 6-2 6-1 to reach the semi-finals at Roland Garros for the third consecutive year.

U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens set up a semi-final clash against fellow-American Madison Keys after easing past Russian Daria Kasatkina 6-3 6-1.

Keys, who lost to Stephens in the U.S. Open final at Flushing Meadows last year, rallied from a break down in the opening set to beat Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva 7-6(5) 6-4.

