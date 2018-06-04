French Open 2018 Live Score Tennis Live Streaming Day 9: Serena Williams vs Maria Sharapova clash in Paris

French Open Live Tennis Score Day 9 Live Streaming: The final day of Round 4 matches in Paris where the second Grand Slam of the year is on. French Open 2018 Day 9 will see top seed in men’s singles Rafael Nadal take on Maximilian Marterer. Three other fourth round matches in men’s singles are lined up. 11th seed Diego Schwartzman will be up against sixth seed Kevin Anderson. Third seed Marin Cilic will face Fabio Fognini and the final match will be between the two giants — fifth seed Juan Martin del Potro vs ninth seed John Isner. But despite all the games in the men’s singles, one women’s singles game will be most talked about. Serena Williams will play Maria Sharapova. In other matches top seed Simona Halep will face 16th seed Elise Mertens. Former champion Garbine Muguruza will face Lesia Tsurenko while 12th seed Angelique Kerber will be up against Caroline Garcia. Catch French Open 2018 Live Score Day 9 Live Streaming of Matches from Roland Garros here.
French Open 2018 Live Score Tennis Live Streaming Day 9: Serena Williams vs Maria Sharapova Live Match from Paris
French Open 2018 Live Score Day 9 Live Streaming: Second seed Alexander Zverev survived a third successive five-setter to see off big-hitting Russian Karen Khachanov 4-6 7-6(4) 2-6 6-3 6-3 in the French Open fourth round on Sunday. The German, fired up by a code violation for being coached from the stands by his father, stormed into the lead in the fourth set before securing victory in 3-1/2 hours on Court Suzanne Lenglen.
"I'm young, so I might as well stay on court and practise a little bit," Zverev said courtside. "It's the best, a five-set match. It is the first time Zverev has reached the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam and he will face Austrian seventh seed Dominic Thiem, who beat Japan's Kei Nishikori 6-2 6-0 5-7 6-4.
Nishikori took his only break point opportunity to claim the third set but Thiem, twice Roland Garros semi-finalist, regained control in the fourth.
Former champion Novak Djokovic never looked in trouble as he booked a 12th quarter-final appearance in Paris with a 6-3 6-4 6-2 win over Spanish veteran Fernando Verdasco.
U.S. Open runner-up Madison Keys advanced to the last eight without dropping a set, defeating Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-1 6-4.
Up next for Keys is Kazakh Yulia Putintseva, who upset 26th seed Czech Barbora Strycova 6-4 6-3.
Sloane Stephens sprinted past Estonian Anett Kontaveit 6-2 6-0 to set up a potential semi-final meeting with Keys, whom she beat in last year's U.S. Open final.
Day 9 at Roland Garros and it is going to be one to remember as Maria Sharapova takes on Serena Williams in the fourth round. While Sharapova is seeded 28th, Serena is not seeded in the tournament. The match will be the highlight in the women's singles category. In the men's singles, Rafael Nadal, Del Potro and Isner will be in action with others. The last day before the quarters is set to be an exciting one