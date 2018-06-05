French Open 2018 Live Score Tennis Live Streaming: Dominic Thiem vs Alexander Zverev, Yulia Putintseva vs Madison Keys underway

French Open 2018 Live Tennis Score: French Open 2018 enters the business end with the first day of the quarter-finals beginning on Tuesday. Two quarter-finals each in the men’s and women’s singles will be held in Paris. At the Philippe-Chatrier Court, Dominic Thiem will take on second seed Alexander Zverev in the first match. At the same court, 10th seed Sloane Stephens of USA will face 21-year-old 14th seed Daria Kasatkina. At the Suzanne-Lenglen Court, Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan will face Madison Keys in the women’s singles. Former champion in Paris Novak Djokovic will take on Marco Cecchinato of Italy. The matches on Tuesday will begin at 4 pm IST. Catch French Open 2018 Live Tennis Score Roland Garros Live Streaming of the quarter-finals from Paris.
Live Blog
French Open 2018 Live Score Quarter-finals, Roland Garros Day 10 Live:
French Open 2018 Live Tennis Score Day 10 Live Streaming: Holder Rafa Nadal extended his streak of consecutive completed sets won at the French Open to 37 as he thrashed Maximilian Marterer 6-3 6-2 7-6(4) to storm into the quarter-finals in Paris for a 12th time. Only Bjorn Borg (41) has a longer streak and world number one Nadal, who celebrated his 32nd birthday on Sunday, looks primed to go past the Swede's record.
American Serena Williams pulled out of the tournament shortly before she was due on court to face Maria Sharapova in a highly-anticipated fourth-round match. The 36-year-old 23-times Grand Slam winner, returning to the game after maternity leave this year, was unable to play due to a pectoral muscle injury.
Spain's Garbine Muguruza also advanced after her Ukrainian opponent Lesia Tsurenko retired two games into their match. The third seed is seeking a second title in Paris after her 2016 success and takes on twice champion Sharapova next.
Argentine Diego Schwartzman produced a remarkable fightback from two sets down to overcome South Africa's Kevin Anderson 1-6 2-6 7-5 7-6(0) 6-2 and reach the quarter-finals. The 25-year-old Schwartzman, who faces Nadal next, was joined in the last eight by compatriot Juan Martin Del Potro who eased past American John Isner 6-4 6-4 6-4.
Up next for Del Potro is Marin Cilic who saw off a late comeback by Italian Fabio Fognini to win 6-4 6-1 3-6 6-7(4) 6-3.
Dominic Thiem and Sascha Zverev are on court with rain in the Paris air. For now, it has subsided. Zverev has played three consecutive five setters and come from two sets down in all three of them. Has spent significant amount of time on court compared to Thiem.
Hello and Good evening! Welcome to our coverage of the French Open on Day 10. Today's OOP:
On Court Philippe-Chatrier
Dominic Thiem [7] vs Alexander Zverev [2]
Sloane Stephens [10] vs Daria Kasatkina [14]
On Court Suzanne Lenglen
Yulia PUTINTSEVA vs Madison KEYS [13]
Marco CECCHINATO vs Novak DJOKOVIC [20]
On Court 1: Rohan BOPANNA (IND) & Edouard ROGER-VASSELIN (FRA) [13] vs Nikola MEKTIC (CRO) & Alexander PEYA (AUT) [8]