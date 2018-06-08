French Open 2018 Live Score Live Streaming: Rafael Nadal vs Martin del Potro in semi-final

French Open 2018 Live Score Live Streaming Tennis Rafael Nadal vs Juan Martin del Potro: A mouth-watering semi-final clash in men’s singles awaits at French Open as Rafael Nadal takes on Juan Martin del Potro on Friday. This is the second of the two semi-finals. The first semi-final will be played between Marco Cecchinato and Dominic Thiem, both eyeing a place in a Grand Slam final for the first time in their careers. Nadal has won the French Open 10 times and is eyeing for the title for a record 11th time. Del Potro has never reached a French Open final. Catch the French Open 2018 Live Score Tennis Live Streaming of Rafael Nadal vs Juan Martin del Potro here.
French Open 2018 Live Score Live Streaming Men's Singles Semi-finals: Men's defending champion Rafa Nadal dropped his first set at Roland Garros since 2015 but recovered well to beat Argentine Diego Schwartzman 4-6 6-3 6-2 6-2 in a rain-delayed quarter-final clash. The Spaniard, bidding for an 11th title at Roland Garros, will meet fifth seed Juan Martin del Potro in Friday's semi-final after the Argentine overcame Marin Cilic 7-6(5) 5-7 6-3 7-5.
World number one Simona Halep will have another opportunity to claim her first Grand Slam title after beating Spain's Garbine Muguruza 6-1 6-4 in their French Open semi-final on Thursday. The Romanian broke Muguruza's serve six times in a ruthless display to set up Saturday's final against U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens. Halep has suffered defeat in her three previous Grand Slam final appearances, including two in Paris in 2014 and 2017.
"I'm happy to play the final again at my favourite grand slam," Halep said courtside. "I'll try my best and hopefully do better than last year."
Stephens maintained her spotless record against fellow American Madison Keys with a 6-4 6-4 win in the day's other semi-final clash.
Thiem races to a 40-0 lead in the first set and holds to 15. The second set also ends in the same scoreline.
An engrossing contest so far. Thiem looked like he would run away with it in the beginning but Cecchinato clawed his way back to 4-4. Thiem never looked back after that though, and takes the first set.
A longish rally that led to Thiem running Cecchinato ragged and eventually coming out with the break point. This has been an engrossing battle so far.
Well how about this. It looked like Thiem might run away with this at one point but they Cecchinato has clawed his way back. It is now Thiem who is under pressure.
Dominic Thiem begins with a break! Top stuff from him as Cecchinato is still adjusting. Thiem then gets a holf to go 2-0 up in the first set. Cecchinato with bounces back with a hold. 2-1 Thiem
The first semi-final of the day is one between Dominic Thiem and Marco Cecchinato. Thiem will try and reach his first final in Paris. He had lost to Rafael Nadal last year.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the men's singles semi-finals at the 2018 French Open. Defending champion and top seed Rafael Nadal will take on Juan Martin del Potro. The other semi-final will be between Marco Cecchinato and Dominic Thiem. Nadal is eyeing an 11th title at Roland Garros.