French Open 2018: Garbine Muguruza demolishes Samantha Stosur to reach last-16 in Paris

Spaniard Garbine Muguruza stormed into the French Open fourth round with a 6-0 6-2 demolition of Australia’s former runner-up Samantha Stosur on Saturday, underlining her credentials for a second title at Roland Garros.

The third seed, who lifted the Suzanne Lenglen Cup in 2016, wasted little time on Court Philippe Chatrier, allowing Stosur only 10 points in the opening set as she sprayed the court with winners.

Hitting the ball as if her life depended on it, Muguruza opened up a 2-0 lead in the second set but Stosur, who reached the final at Roland Garros in 2010, briefly fought back.

The Australian levelled for 2-2 but she then paid dearly as Muguruza bagged the remaining four games to set up a meeting with Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko, who downed two seeded players on her way to the last 16.

“I had a tough opponent today, she’s a Grand Slam champion and a former finalist here. I knew that if I didn’t play my best tennis it would be very hard,” said Muguruza, who ended the match with an ace.

“This court, I’ve been watching it since I was six, seven years old. Every time I come here it’s so special.”

Stosur’s arsenal of shots and tricks, which usually make her a formidable opponent on all surfaces, were not enough for the Australian to bother Muguruza.

The Spaniard had too much power and she was a bit surprised the win came so easily.

“I was surprised in a way, because I knew it was going to be a battle. The last match, three sets, I’m very happy this time it was not as dramatic as the previous one,” said Muguruza, referring to their clash at Brisbane earlier this year.

“She plays well. Maybe it wasn’t her best day.”

Muguruza would not get carried away, though, only focusing on the next round before anticipating a possible quarter-final clash against Maria Sharapova or Serena Williams.

“The week has been positive, but I’m not trying to think too much ahead. And now I’m going to think about my match against Tsurenko,” she said.

